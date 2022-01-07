Subway child abuser Jared Fogle pens prison letter stating regret over crimes
Former Subway commercial star hasn’t commented publicly since he was first incarcerated back 2015
Jared Fogle, who was once branded as the face of Subway, has described his time in prison for the very first time – following his high-profile conviction for sexually abusing children.
As the New York Post first revealed, the former commercial megastar expresses regret over his crimes – which he pled guilty to in August 2015 – a recent hand-written letter, . That particular charge related to an incident where Fogle paid to have sex with an underage girl after travelling from New York City to Indiana.
“I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am,” Fogle wrote in a letter dated 7 November, 2021. “I was selfish and entitled.”
“I’ve done everything I can to get busy living and make the most of this unwanted experience,” he added.
However, Steven DeBrota, one of the prosecutors in Fogle’s trial and a former assistant US attorney, wonders where the remorse is for Fogle’s victims.
Fogle’s “unwanted experience” was not caused by “a single mistake or bad decision – [it was] the result of a long-standing and persistent pattern of criminal behavior,” DeBrota claimed.
“The case will always be about [Fogle’s] victims, not his prior successes in life, his latest characterization of his actions or his present situation,” he added.
The 44-year-old first gained fame back in the mid-2000s, after claiming to have lost almost 250lbs from eating two Subway sandwiches a day and working out. Following that admission, he was made the face of Subway, often appearing in the franchise’s national commercial campaigns.
He has a son and a daughter from his previous relationship with Kathleen McLaughlin, although the couple divorced shortly after his initial arrest.
Mr Fogle is due to be released from prison in 2029 (via The Daily Mail) by which time he will have served 8 per cent of his overall sentence.
