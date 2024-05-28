The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Martha’s Vineyard man accused of going on a stabbing spree over the weekend along the South Shore of Massachusetts is also a suspect in a homicide investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Martha’s Vineyard, appeared in court on Tuesday where he was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Ravizza’s rampage began around 6pm on Saturday when he allegedly walked into the AMC Braintree 10 without paying and stabbed several girls in one of the theaters “without saying anything and without any warning,” before fleeing the scene, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release.

The four girls, ages nine to 17, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Ravizza’s rampage continued 27 miles south of the theater, where a black Porsche matching the description of his car was captured on surveillance footage leaving a McDonald’s after another stabbing, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say the surveillance video from the McDonald’s appears to show Ravizza as he gets out of the Porsch, urinates in the drive-thru before arguing with an employee at the window.

He then allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old male employee with a large knife before parking the car and going inside where he stabbed the 21-year-old female employee before fleeing.

Both McDonald’s employees were in stable condition as of Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Ravizza was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in his Porsche that ended in a crash on Cape Cod.

A short time later, Connecticut State Police officially said they were investigating the same Jared Ravizza in the death of a West Hartford man, Bruce Feldman, whose body was found at a home in Deep River on Saturday.

Police said they received a report from someone on Merriwold Lane that an individual had thrown a shovel through their front door. They recognized the person as a man who had stayed at a home nearby on Maritone Lane.

When police responded to the house, they found the body of 70-year-old Bruce Feldman.

Ravizza had been previously arrested in April for allegedly attacking his father ( @jareeejones/instagram )

Police found items belonging to Ravizza at the Maritone Lane home, and his appearance was consistent with witnesses’ descriptions.

This investigation in Deep River is active and ongoing.

Ravizza had been previously arrested in April and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, as well as vandalism, after allegedly attacking his father on Martha’s Vineyard, according to court records.

Ravizza’s father told officers that his son “had just had a mental break and attacked him” inside his home, according to the police report obtained by The Boston Globe.