A family has been awarded $5m after Javier Ambler died after he was shot by Texas police using stun guns following a 2019 chase.

The pursuit began after Mr Ambler, a Black man, allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. The chase was filmed by the now-cancelled reality TV show Live PD.

The wrongful death lawsuit was settled on Tuesday by commissioners in Williamson County, just north of the Texas capital of Austin, CBS News reported.

Mr Ambler was a former postal employee who died after police used stun guns on him numerous times, despite him saying that he was ill and unable to breathe, according to police body camera footage and a report from June 2020 by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV.

Two former Sheriff deputies have been charged with manslaughter and the previous sheriff in the county, Robert Chody, was indicted for evidence tampering – all of them have denied any wrongdoing.

Body camera footage has shown Mr Ambler telling officers that he wasn’t resisting them and that he was unable to breathe because of heart issues.

“The Commissioners Court approved a settlement in the Javier Ambler lawsuit of $5 million. The County will pay approx. $1.6 million with the remainder paid by the County’s insurance,” Williamson County tweeted on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ambler family lawyers said they hoped that the settlement will send “a powerful message to law enforcement that ignoring a person’s pleas that they cannot breathe will no longer be tolerated”.

The A&E Network cancelled Live PD last year. The network said the video of Mr Ambler was never shown on TV because of their policy against showing someone dying.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed “The Javier Ambler Law” earlier this year, preventing law enforcement agencies from signing contracts with reality TV shows, CBS Austin reported.