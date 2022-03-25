Jeff Fortenberry: Republican congressman found guilty of lying to FBI about illegal foreign donation

Nebraska representative convicted on one count of concealment of conduit contributions and two counts of lying to the FBI

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 25 March 2022 03:38
<p>File. </p>

File.

(Associated Press)

US representative Jeff Fortenberry has been found guilty of lying to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his election campaign from a foreign national.

The Nebraska Republican was convicted on Thursday of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements.

Fortenberry had not disclosed the identity of the contributor — Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury — in his campaign filings.

The congressman faces up to five years in prison on each count, though Us media reported that supervised release is also a possibility. His sentencing is scheduled for 28 June.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in