Jeff Fortenberry: Republican congressman found guilty of lying to FBI about illegal foreign donation
Nebraska representative convicted on one count of concealment of conduit contributions and two counts of lying to the FBI
US representative Jeff Fortenberry has been found guilty of lying to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his election campaign from a foreign national.
The Nebraska Republican was convicted on Thursday of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements.
Fortenberry had not disclosed the identity of the contributor — Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury — in his campaign filings.
The congressman faces up to five years in prison on each count, though Us media reported that supervised release is also a possibility. His sentencing is scheduled for 28 June.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.