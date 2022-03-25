US representative Jeff Fortenberry has been found guilty of lying to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his election campaign from a foreign national.

The Nebraska Republican was convicted on Thursday of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements.

Fortenberry had not disclosed the identity of the contributor — Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury — in his campaign filings.

The congressman faces up to five years in prison on each count, though Us media reported that supervised release is also a possibility. His sentencing is scheduled for 28 June.

More follows