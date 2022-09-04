Investigative reporter who covered Las Vegas mafia stabbed to death in ‘senseless act of violence’
Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning in what police believe to be an isolated incident
A famed investigative reporter who covered organised crime and casino corruption in Las Vegas has been stabbed to death in what police described as a “senseless act of violence”.
Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, apparently after an altercation with another person. Police said they believed his death to be an isolated incident.
Mr German’s career spanned more than three decades atThe Las Vegas Sun and The Las Vegas Review-Journal, investigating the Las Vegas mafia and numerous examples of local government and gambling industry corruption or malfeasance.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
