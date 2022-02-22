Jeffrey Epstein: Victim’s bid to have 2009 plea deal thrown out is rejected by Supreme Court
Courtney Wild said Epstein’s victims were not consulted when the deal was reached
The Supreme Court has denied a request by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims to throw out a secret plea deal the late paedophile made with Florida prosecutors in 2009.
Courtney Wild claimed in her lawsuit that Florida federal prosecutors had failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein more than a decade ago.
Epstein, who died in jail in New York in 2019, was allowed to serve just 13 months in prison under the sweetheart deal.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it would not consider the case, and offered no reason for its decision.
