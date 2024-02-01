Jennifer Crumbley tears up as she takes stand in shooting trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a convicted school shooter, took the stand in her trial and wiped away tears when the court showed photos of her son.

Ms Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

While on the stand, Ms Crumbley was asked to walk through photos that were posted on her social media pages. While looking at photos of her son — including one of him holding his pet chinchilla — she began choking up.

She began her testimony by saying that public speaking was “probably my greatest fear” so she was “very nervous.” Her attorney even noted that she looked increasingly red while talking on the stand and asked her if she was okay. She dismissed it as usual behaviour and that she often gets hives when she’s nervous.

She also told the court that she tends to “hold things in” and to express emotions out when she’s alone.

Ms Crumbley was asked about her son, the convicted school shooter. Ethan enjoyed a “lot of different interests,” she said, including bowling, soccer, metal detecting, BB guns and target practice, video games, and coin collecting.

She said she and her son skied together.

“It was normal. Normal family stuff,” she said, describing hosting Thanksgiving and Easter.

When asked about Ethan’s school performance, she said, “He did good if he applied himself.” Ms Crumbley said “he was about average” in school and had “up and down grades.” Ms Crumbley said she “battled” her son frequently over his missing assignments.

The mother said that while it was a “regular thing” to hear from teachers about missing assignments but that she never heard from the school about any discipline issues.

Defence attorney Shannon Smith asked about the fire department captain Brian Meloche, whom she had an affair with. Mr Meloche testified earlier in the day.

She said she had known Mr Meloche since high school and that he was a “member of the horse community.” Ms Crumbley estimated that she saw Mr Meloche once a week for six months. The affair began in the spring of 2021.

They often met when he was coming back from the firehouse in the mornings, she said.

Ms Crumbley said the affair didn’t impact her ability to care for Ethan.

Ms Crumbley explained her son had two bedrooms. The mother explained that Ethan moved out of his bedroom and into a guest bedroom because she “didn’t want to clean his room anymore” since his initial room was so messy.

Her attorney also mentioned text messages between her and her husband.

Ms Crumbley admitted that she talked “a lot more about the horses” than her son in these text exchanges because James Crumbley didn’t know horses like she did, so she would explain to her husband how to take care of them while she was at work. “Horses can’t talk,” she said, but she could talk to her son after school.

The 45-year-old was asked about her former job. She testified that she had worked as a marketing director at a real estate acquisition company for five years, a job that she said she cared about “ a lot.”

Her husband had a tough time finding a job, so she said she would send him job openings.

She said she and her husband haven’t spoken since they were arrested — more than two years ago.

Throughout the trial, the defence has maintained that Ms Crumbley didn’t know much about guns and has emphasised her husband’s love of firearms.

When asked about guns, Ms Crumbley testified that she “didn’t really feel comfortable” being in charge of guns, so her husband took on that role.

She said that James had two guns, which were stored in a gun safe, before buying the gun for their son. The 9mm gun was in its case and had a cable lock — its key was stored on one of her German beer steins in the kitchen, she said, but didn’t know which one it was in. She added that she’s a collector of German beer steins.

Ethan wasn’t allowed to take out the gun unless her husband was around, she testified. She didn’t know if her son knew which beer stein the key was stored in.

When Ms Crumbley and Ethan went to the shooting range, she said that her husband had gotten the gun ready for her by removing the cable lock and putting it in the car.