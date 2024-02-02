Prosecutors give closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prosecutors argued that the Michigan school shooter’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, did not provide “ordinary care to prevent what was reasonably foreseeable” during closing arguments after nearly two weeks of testimony.

Ms Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter after her son Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four of his classmates in November 2021. She has been accused of ignoring her son’s declining mental state and making a gun accessible in his home.

The defence rested its case on Friday after Ms Crumbley completed her cross-examination.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald delivered closing arguments on Friday afternoon. She stressed the mother’s role in the leadup to the mass shooting.

She could’ve done a few small things, the prosecutor argued, but Ms Crumbley “has done the unthinkable and because of that four kids have died.”

“She is not somebody that used ordinary care to prevent what was reasonably foreseeable,” she said.

The prosecution argued that Ms Crumbley told “two different stories” about her son: one version before the shooting and another version after the shooting.

Before the shooting, Ms Crumbley told witnesses that he was an “oopsie baby” and that he was “acting depressed” and seemed “lonely.” Her son had also expressed that his mother wasn’t responsive to his texts, Ms McDonald said.

Jennifer Crumbley took the stand (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Others testified that Ms Crumbley told them that her son “can’t be left alone” and that she “needed to get him counselling.”

After the shooting, by contrast, she said he “never has done anything bad” and “never done anything wrong,” emphasising him as a typical kid. At the substation, she admitted that she “wish[ed] we had taken him home” after the meeting with school counsellors on the day of the shooting.

“The facts do not support the story that Jennifer Crumbley told you,” the prosecutor claimed.

The prosecution put up a slide that said “What Jennifer Didn’t Say,” which listed all of the potential warning signs about her son, starting six months before the shooting. The list included that the gun was accessible to him, that he had asked for help to go to a doctor, and that he had mentioned seeing demons.

Ms McDonald said there were “tragically small” things Ms Crumbley could have done to have prevented the shooting.

The prosecutor argued that Ms Crumbley could’ve stopped at home to see where the gun was on her way back from work after her meeting at the high school; she could’ve locked the gun; she could’ve taken him home; she could’ve taken him to work; she could’ve told the school that they had gifted him a gun; at the meeting, she could’ve told Ethan, “I care about you, I love you.”

Referring to video footage of shooting practice, Ms McDonald said: “We actually saw the last day he was practising to kill four of his classmates…There was only one person with him. Her name is Jennifer Crumbley.”

“She is the last person we see with the gun,” Ms McDonald said, showing a photo of her holding the gun in its box.

The prosecutor then highlighted the deadliness of the shooter’s 9mm gun, which was purchased for him four days before the shooting.

“Not only did she gift it to him, but she bragged about it on social media,” Ms McDonald said of Ms Crumbley. “He was given the murder weapon by his parents,” the prosecutor added.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald proceeds with an opening statement as defendant Ethan Crumbley, right, listens, Thursday, July 27, 2023, (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The prosecution has argued that Ms Crumbley neglected her son’s needs.

Ms McDonald also brought up Ms Crumbley’s obsession with horses. We showed this evidence to illustrate what Ms Crumbley “cared about the most” when “her son learned to be a killer,” the prosecutor said.

Earlier on Friday, the prosecution underscored how much time Ethan Crumbley spent alone, especially after his closest friend had left the state and his grandma had recently passed away.

Instead of spending time with her son, she not only spent a lot of time with horses, but also with Brian Meloche, her long-time friend and a fire department chief, with whom Ms Crumbley had an affair.

She had told Mr Meloche the day of the shooting, he testified, that the gun was in her car. In her own testimony, Ms Crumbley characterised that as inaccurate that Mr Meloche “must’ve been confused” about the timing.

The prosecution revealed on Friday morning that Ms Crumbley was also spending time on AdultFriendFinder. The site describes itself as the “world’s largest dating and social network for adults”.

During her closing arguments, Ms McDonald also brought up the meeting with school staff after a teacher found a disturbing drawing of a gun. Ms Crumbley “didn’t engage with her son at all in the entire 11 minutes she was there,” she said. “She did not hug him goodbye.”

The prosecutor also alluded to Ms Crumbley’s testimony earlier in the day, in which she said that she had told her boss that she would be back in “about an hour” after getting the call from school administrators.

School officials reportedly gave the Crumbleys a choice: to take Ethan home or to keep him in class for the rest of the day. They opted to keep him in school, as both parents cited they had to return to work. The prosecution underscored Ms Crumbley’s flexible work schedule.

Her boss also testified saying that she could have stayed home on 30 November, the day of the shooting.

Text messages revealed during Mr Meloche’s testimony show Ms Crumbley saying that she was able to see him later that day.

The prosecution acknowledged that the trial was expected to span three weeks, but they were “ahead of schedule.”