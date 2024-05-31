The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The five children of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos broke down as they gave emotional statements in court on Friday at the sentencing of Michelle Troconis, telling her that she is responsible for taking away their mother and their childhood.

Troconis, 49, who is being sentenced for conspiring with her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos to kill Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos and cover up the crime, sobbed as she watched the Dulos children speak publicly for the first time.

“My mom was everything to me,” her son Petros Dulos said. “I’ve been left with a hole inside of me I know I will never be able to fill.”

“But during the divorce, I became very bitter with everyone around me, especially mom, because she was always trying to help me,” he added.

Petros was just 13 when Jennifer Dulos was killed in May 2019. Authorities suggested Fotis Dulos killed his wife because of his growing frustration with their divorce and child custody proceedings. Her body has never been found but a judge has declared her legally dead.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend and was living with him at the time Jennifer Dulos vanished. Troconis was convicted by a jury in March of conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and evidence tampering. She now faces up to 50 years in prison.

Petros said he had been close to his mother but struggled during his parents’ divorce.

“This meant that I hurt the person closest to me because I didn’t know how else to voice my pain. The defendant’s actions mean I will never be able to tell my mom how sorry I am for not being a better son when she needed me. I will never be able to tell mom how proud of her courage I am. Most importantly, how much I love her. This fact haunts me every day.”

He pointed the finger at Troconis, who has a daughter the same age as him, telling her she “has desecrated” the meaning of the word mother.

Jennifer Dulos and her son Petros Dulos, who was only 13 when she vanished ( Law&Crime )

His twin, Theodore Dulos, who was also 13 at the time of his mother’s death, began with a jab at the defendant, a dual American and Venezuelan citizen, who had claimed in a police interview and during the trial that her English was not perfect.

“Michelle, I will speak to you in English because that is the language we’ve always used,” he said. “My life now is nothing like it used to be. I no longer have my mother, my hero. I’ll never talk to her again. I’ll never do my homework with her again. I’ll never ask her for advice again.”

“Michelle, you caused this damage,” he told her. “You not only knew about, but conspired, to murder a daughter, sister, friend and mother of five kids. That day you took away five children’s source of comfort, our protector. You showed no remorse and you’ve yet to show any.”

Jennifer Dulos and her son Theodore Dulos, who was only 13 when she vanished ( Law&Crime )

Theodore then implored Troconis to reveal what happened the day Jennifer vanished and to give up the location of her body.

“I’ll never forgive you ... and until you give us more answers, you’ll be considered evil, violent and most definitely a coward,” he said.

He then told the judge: “An appropriate sentence would be 50 years, ten for each child who lost their mom.”

“Michelle Troconis is the reason I’ve blocked out my childhood,” Jennider’s daughter Christiane told the court. She was 10 years old when she was left without a mother.

“The reason I’ve had to sit on the floor with my little sister and try to comfort her, the reason people look at me with pity, the reason my mom is nothing more than a hazy memory.”

Jennifer Dulos and her daughter Christiane Dulos, who was only 10 when her mother vanished ( Law&Crime )

Noelle, the youngest Dulos child, was only eight years old when her mother disappeared.

“I’m growing up without my mother, something no child should ever do,” she said through tears in court on Friday.

She told the court that she remembers the time she spent with Troconis - who was dating her father at the time – and that at one point she trusted her.

Since that day, I am constantly worried that something will happen to the people I love the most,” she said. “I also feel betrayed by Michelle. I trusted her. Now, I’m scared to trust people.”

At the time, Jennifer was living with the children in New Canaan while Fotis Dulos stayed in the family’s 10,000-square-feet home about 70 miles away in Farmington.

Hours after Jennifer was last seen alive, Troconis was recorded on surveillance video accompanying Fotis Dulos on a trip to Hartford, where he discarded trash bags from the back of his pickup truck. Police later found some of the bags after seizing Fotis Dulos’ cellphone, looking at its location data and obtaining the surveillance video from the locations.

Jennifer Dulos and her daughter Noelle Dulos, who was only eight when her mother vanished ( Law&Crime )

In one of the most jarring moments in Troconis’ trial, the prosecution and state forensic experts showed a shirt, bra and zip ties with blood-like stains on them that were found in one of the trash bags. Testing showed that DNA on the items was highly likely that of Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis told police she didn’t know what was in the bags or why Fotis Dulos was dumping them in Hartford.

Prosecutors also said Fotis Dulos left his cellphone at his home on the day Jennifer Dulos vanished and Troconis answered a call to it from his friend that morning. They say that was evidence Troconis was in on the plot and tried to help him create a bogus alibi. She denied the allegation.

The Dulos children have been in the custody of Jennifer Dulos’ mother Gloria Farber in New York City since she vanished.

Constantine Dulos, who was 10 years old when he lost his mother, told the court that the “actions of Michelle Troconis drastically changed my life.”

He talked about how his father developed a new “poisonous” personality when Troconis came into their lives. And that she put “pressure on my dad to do something.”

Jennifer Dulos and her son Constantine Dulos, who was only 10 when she vanished ( Law&Crime )

“I can’t go home to my mom and talk to her about my school day,” he said as his voice cracked. “I can’t learn things from her. She was my favorite person in the world, my role model. She is still someplace in my heart.”

“However, I will never be the same person I was in Connecticut,” he added.

“All is lost because of Michelle Troconis.”