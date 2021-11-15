The lawyer for one of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in southern Georgia, was unsuccessful in his attempt to have civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson removed from the courtroom.

The attorney, Kevin Gough, tried to take a similar action last week when he tried to stop any “black pastors” from attending the trial after another civil rights leader, Reverend Al Sharpton, was seen sitting with Mr Arbery’s parents in the public gallery of the courtroom, Reuters reported.

When the jury had left the room, Mr Gough made an objection to “an icon in the civil rights movement” sitting next to Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mr Arbery’s mother. He said the presence of the pastor could influence the members of the jury.

“How many pastors does the Arbery family have?” he said after seeing Rev Jackson in the courtroom. “We had the Rev Al Sharpton here earlier... last week. I’m not keeping track, but I don’t know who Rev Jackson’s pastoring here.”

“The seats in the public gallery of a courtroom are not like courtside seats at a Lakers game,” the lawyer added.

Judge Timothy Walmsley appeared to be annoyed at Mr Gough’s objection, which the judge rejected. He said the ruling from last week, that the court wouldn’t ban anyone from entering a public courtroom, was to remain in effect. He added that he hadn’t been aware of Rev Jackson’s presence until Mr Gough made his objection.

Judge Walmsley said that it was strange that Mr Gough repeatedly argued against the presence of Black pastors in the courtroom. He said he was “done talking about it”.

“At this point, I’m not exactly sure what you’re doing,” the judge added. “It’s almost as if you’re just trying to keep continuing this for purposes other than just bringing it to the court’s attention and I find that objectionable.”

More follows...