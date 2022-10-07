Brother of disgruntled ex-employee accused of kidnapping and murdering family-of-four charged as accessory
The brother of a disgruntled former employee accused of kidnapping and murdering a family-of-four has now been charged as an accessory in the brutal slayings that rocked a close-knit California community this week.
Alberto Salgado was arrested on Thursday night on charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence in the abduction and murders of eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
He has been booked into Merced County Jail – the same jail currently housing his brother Jesus Manuel Salgado.
Jesus Salgado was charged with four counts of murder and kidnapping on Thursday over what is believed to be a shocking act of revenge after he was fired from the Singh family’s trucking business.
Investigators previously said that they believed at least one more perpetrator was involved in helping Jesus Salgado carry out the heinous abductions and murders, but had stopped short of naming any suspect on their radar.
It is currently unclear exactly what role authorities believe Alberto Salgado played in the attacks.
The Singh family, who had recently moved to the US from India for a new life, were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business on Monday morning.
Chilling surveillance footage, released by authorities on Wednesday, captured a man sporting a face mask leading the victims restrained with zip ties out of their business at gunpoint.
In the footage, Jasdeep is seen arriving at the business at 8.30am on Monday morning, followed by Amandeep around nine minutes later.
Just before 9am, Jasdeep is confronted by a man outside the business who appears to pull a gun from a white trash bag he was carrying.
Around 10 minutes later, Jasdeep and Amandeep are seen being led out of the building with their hands tied behind their backs and placed in a truck.
The truck drives off but returns minutes later, with the footage capturing the suspect entering the business once again – this time leading Jasleen out at gunpoint.
The mother is seen cradling her eight-month-old baby daughter in her arms.
Two days later, the remains of all four victims were discovered in a remote almond orchard by a farm worker.
The cause of death has not been revealed but police say they died where the bodies were found.
