Man exonerated after 42 years in prison spends first Christmas back with his family

An Illinois man spent Christmas with his family first the first time in over four decades, after being exonerated for a 1981 shooting he didn’t commit.

Jimmy Soto, 62, was released earlier this month, along with his cousin David Ayala, 60, both of whose wrongful convictions in the 1981 shooting of Julie Limas and Hector Valeriano were later vacated.

Mr Soto told CBS News he celebrated his newfound freedom by bringing 42 roses to Chicago’s St Pius V Catholic Church, one rose for each year he spent in prison on a life sentence without parole.

He added in an interview with the broadcaster that he’s at times struggled mentally with the impact of suddenly being free

"At times, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and I know I’m out. And it’s like, I’m sweating and I’m crying. Why am I crying? I should be so happy; joyful I’m out," he said, "but I just feel like I don’t belong here."

Mr Soto and his cousin were convicted in 1982 of a shooting that took place in Piotrowski Park.

Police alleged that Mr Soto was one of the two men seen committing the shooting, and that Mr Ayala was a gang leader who ordered the attack.

No physical evidence tied the men to the shooting, and both denied any involvement.

The only one who implicated the pair was Wally “Gator” Cruz, who admitted to driving a car that carried the shooters. Cruz made a deal with prosecutors to lessen his sentence, and other witnesses later said his testimony was false.

Attorneys for Mr Soto and Mr Ayala contended witnesses against them were coerced, and that police failed to consider other witnesses who pointed at different suspects.

Mr Soto sought a new trial in 2015, and his convicted was vacated in late 2023.

He told reporters after being released he was “elated” but felt “righteous anger.”

The Illinois man got a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University behind bars and hopes to become a lawyer and advocate on behalf of the wrongly convicted.

“There’s somebody sitting in a cell ... who feels all hope is lost, it’s my hope I can reach back and help one of them,” he told The Chicago Sun Times. “I want to be that lawyer who can help people just like me.”