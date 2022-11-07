Jump to content

Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, 13, believed to be abducted by 17-year-old male

Joanna Luna is described as 5’05”, weighs around 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes

Andrea Blanco
Monday 07 November 2022 17:28
(Ambert Alert )

A Texas teen is believed to have been abducted by a 17-year-old male.

Authorities in San Antonio have issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Joanna Luna, who vanished from her home on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on 20 August.

Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction, authorities said after issuing the alert on Sunday, more than two months after she disappeared. Joanna, who is thought to be in “great or extreme danger,” was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shorts, purple slides and a grey t-shirt.

She is described as 5’05”, weighs around 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police also said she has two small scars under her right eye.

Mr Rodruguez was last seen driving a U-Haul truck that has since been located.

San Antonio Police spokesperson Officer Nick Soliz told NBC affiliate News4SanAntonio in September that Joanna has a medical condition that requires urgent care.

“We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, “ Mr Soliz told the station. “We believe somebody knows where she is yes, we think that she is with people who think they have the best interest for her but they don’t.”

Anyone with information about Joanna and Mr Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact San Antonio Police at 210- 207-7660.

This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.

