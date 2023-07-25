Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lewis, the UK billionaire and owner of Tottenham Hotspur, has been indicted in the US for what officials called a “brazen” set of insider trading schemes.

“He used inside information as a way to compensate his employees or shower gifts on his friends and lovers,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement on Tuesday.

“That’s classic corporate corruption,” he added. “It’s cheating, and it’s against the law.”

The Independent has contacted Tottenham Hotspur for comment, as well as Tavistock Group, the investment firm founded by Mr Lewis.

The US attorney said Mr Lewis “abused his access to corporate boardrooms” to share insider information with “his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots, and his friends.”

“Those folks then traded on that information and made millions of dollars on the stock market,” Mr Williams added.

The billionaire is charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy, Reuters reports.

The businessman owns the Tavistock Group, which owns more than 200 assets across 13 countries, including Tottenham Hotspur and UK pub operator Mitchells & Butlers, according to Sky News.

Mr Lewis, 86, is worth an estimated $6.1bn and lives in the Bahamas, according to Forbes.