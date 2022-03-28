A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks.

John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his chest and arms.

During the fight, the elder Bond retrieved a 22-calibre revolver and fired it, hitting his son. The son continued to fight with his father, trying to gain control of the gun, but the elder Bond was able to wrestle him to the ground until police arrived and placed him in custody.

The elder Bond reportedly told police that his son said he'd killed his brother, Dwight Bond. That prompted police to visit Dwight Bond's apartment, where they found him dead. The door to the man's apartment was reportedly forced open and his car was missing. Officers eventually found the car parked behind the family's home, and the keys were allegedly found in the younger Bond's possession.

The younger Bond was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre where he was treated for his wound before he was booked. Police claim he refused to speak to them.

The man's parents were taken to Skyline Medical Center where they received treatments for their injuries.

According to the parents they had recently forced their son to move out and they changed the locks.

The younger Bond was previously convicted in 2016 of aggravated assault after he threatened his parents at gunpoint at their home. They fled their home and John Bond barricaded himself inside, setting off a standoff with police. He was later arrested.

In February he was also charged with vehicle theft after he took his mother's SUV. He was eventually convicted of joy riding and placed on probation.