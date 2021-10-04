Police say former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed during an “altercation” with a hatchet after going to the home of his ex-wife and another man.

Mr Townley, 31, died from his injuries while his ex-wife Laura Townley was seriously injured after the shooting on Saturday night at a house in Morton Avenue in the Five Points area of Athens.

Mr Townley turned up at the home which was occupied by Ms Townley and Zachary Anderson, according to a statement from Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

“Shortly after Mr. Townley arrived at the residence, there was an altercation between Mr Townley and Mr Anderson involving a hatchet,” police say.

“At some point during the altercation, Anderson fired several shots from his firearm. As a result, Ms Townley and Mr Townley were struck. Both were transported to a local hospital.

“John Townley died as a result of his injuries. Laura Townley sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive.”

Police have spoken to Mr Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, but no charges have been laid.

The police investigation into the shooting is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Mr Townley married nurse Laura Townley in 2018 and their divorce was finalised this week, according to reports.

In the days before the shooting, Ms Townley shared news articles about the death of Gabby Petito to her Facebook account.

Laura Townley was estranged from Nascar driver John Wes Townley (Facebook)

Mr Townley was the son of Tony Townley, who founded the fried chicken chain Zaxby’s, which sponsored his racing cars.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace led the tributes for Mr Townley.

“’Damn. Rest Easy JWT. Heartbreaking,” Mr Wallace wrote on Twitter.

Mr Townley spent nearly a decade competing in several NASCAR national touring series, and won the Camping World Truck Series race in Las Vegas in 2015.

According to a tribute on Nascar.com, Townley competed primarily in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2012-2016.

“He scored his lone Truck Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2015, which was also his best full season with an eighth-place finish in the series’ standings,” the tribute said.

Townley also made 76 starts in the Xfinity Series, and was a two-time winner of the ARCA Menards Series’ season-opening race at Daytona.

He announced his retirement before the 2017 season.