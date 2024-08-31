Support truly

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife has broken her silence after the NHL star and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver one night before their sister’s wedding.

In a heartbreaking statement shared on Instagram on Saturday, Meredith Gaudreau described her husband as “perfect” and paid tribute to the man she said she loved “every single thing about.”

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect,” she wrote in the post.

“Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

In a follow-up post, she continued: “The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment.

“Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

Memorial for Johnny Gaudreau following his and brother Matthew’s death ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Alongside the heartbreaking message, Meredith shared a montage of photos of their lives together including family photos with their one-year-old daughter Noa and seven-month-old son Johnny.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died on Thursday evening, hours before they were supposed to be groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding on Friday.

The two siblings had been riding pedal bikes along County Route 51 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck from behind by a vehicle.

Johnny Gaudreau (pictured right during a hockey game) died on Thursday night ( AP )

New Jersey State Police said that Sean Higgins had tried to pass another slower-moving car in his Jeep Grand Cherokee when he hit the two brothers.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins, 43, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time and admitted to having five or six beers before he got behind the wheel, according to the affidavit.

A memorial is set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 seasons in the NHL and was about to start his third season as the star forward with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew had also played professional hockey for a time, playing in the minor leagues for five years mostly at the Worcester Railers. He was expecting his first child with his wife Madeline in December.