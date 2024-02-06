Jonathan Majors files dramatic last-ditch motion to postpone assault sentencing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sentencing hearing for actor Jonathan Majors in his domestic assault case has been delayed after his attorneys filed a last-ditch motion to avoid prison time.

Majors is facing up to a year in jail following his conviction in connection with a dispute between him and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. New York City law enforcement arrested Majors in March 2023 when Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into a car.

In December, a jury found Major guilty of third-degree assault and harassment charges but acquitted him of one count of assault and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors had been scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

However, shortly after the hearing was set to begin, prosecutors announced that the sentencing would be postponed following a motion filed by Majors’ attorneys on Monday.

The former Marvel star appeared in court via video call later in the day for a short hearing in which Judge Michael Gaffey said the sentencing has been postponed to 8 April.

Prosecutors have until next month to respond to the motion to set aside judgment.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.