Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:17

Related video: 25 years later, Father of JonBenet Ramsey hopes to find his daughter’s murderer

Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996.

The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.

“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 160 people came under investigation, and claims were made against her family.

Several people admitted to having committed sexual assault against the child and to have strangled her using a garrote made from nylon cord and a broken paintbrush handle, and then to have placed her in her favourite white blanket and placed her on the stone floor in the family’s wine cellar, according to The Daily Beast.

Police later confirmed that DNA didn’t match any possible suspects and that the family was also cleared of wrongdoing.

More follows...

