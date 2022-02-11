Prosecutors say that a man who was sleeping with his sister killed her with a baseball bat when he found out that she had been having relations with another man.

Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, from El Paso, Texas, reportedly attacked his sister in their home in Canutillo with the bat as well as a “massage instrument”, the El Paso County District Attorney told the El Paso Times.

Guzman reportedly grew enraged when he became aware that his sister was with a male friend who had come to their home the previous night.

The paper reported that Guzman tried to clean up the blood from the crime scene but decided to flee as he heard the sounds of law enforcement coming closer.

Guzman was arrested and sent to jail with a murder charge and bond set at $1m.

Prosecutors have said that he’s a legal US resident from Guatemala, but that he’s not a citizen. He has lived in El Paso since the age of three, recently becoming aware that he had a sister in his previous home country.

Authorities have said that the siblings met and allegedly initiated a sexual relationship.

Prosecutors in El Paso have stated that Guzman has dealt drugs and has faced criminal charges in the past, including being accused of breaking a man’s arms with a bat as well as shattering his windows back in 2017.

He has reportedly also been involved in previous cases of family violence and drug possession.