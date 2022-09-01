Jump to content
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

Josefa Vela was apparently fleeing while out on bond for drug charges

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 01 September 2022 19:47
<p>Josefa Vela, 36, was found in Ecuador almost a year after she disappeared from her home in Texas. US Marshals said she was out on bond and fleeing from drug related charges</p>

Josefa Vela, 36, was found in Ecuador almost a year after she disappeared from her home in Texas. US Marshals said she was out on bond and fleeing from drug related charges

(screengrab/Facebook)

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law.

Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence.

About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old.

Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for her as she had disappeared while out on bond for an alleged drug offence.

"An arrest warrant was issued to arrest her for bond violations and that is where we came in to track where she was," Carlos Marrero told 11 Alive News.

US Marshals worked for eight months to track down Ms Vela, who they determined had fled over the border and began hopping between countries.

"As soon as we started our investigation, we noticed that she was moving, going from country to county," Mr Marrero said.

Ms Vela was eventually discovered on 13 June, 2,400 miles away from her home in La Porte. She was arrested in Ecuador.

"Most people especially in the southern district of Texas believe that when they leave the country they will be safe and they don't understand we have agreements with other countries to track their whereabouts and arrest them," Mr Marrero said.

