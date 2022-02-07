Judge in Derek Chauvin trial likely signed no-knock warrant leading to police killing of Amir Locke
The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin was working when the no-knock warrant leading to the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke was signed.
Judge Peter Cahill, the judge presiding over the George Floyd murder trial, was on duty as the signing judge last week, which means that he would have been reviewing and approving search warrant applications, according to a statement from a spokesman at the Hennepin County District Court.
“The warrant granting authority to search the apartment is not publicly available so the Court cannot comment whether Judge Cahill specifically signed that application,” spokesman Matt Lehman said, according to KARE 11. “Judge Cahill cannot comment on this particular application or any application for a search warrant because the Minnesota Code of Judicial Conduct (Rule 2.10) prohibits judges or Court staff from commenting on active or pending cases.”
More follows...
