A suspected drunk driver, who crashed into and killed at least three people in a New York Park during Fourth of July celebrations, was a substance abuse counselor and the author of a book teaching people how to cope with addiction, it has been revealed.

Daniel Christopher Hyden, 44, was taken into custody following the horrific incident on Thursday – in part with the help of some good Samaritans – and charged with driving while intoxicated and for not having a valid license.

Under the pen name DC Hyden, Hyden is listed on Amazon as the author of The Sober Addict: A Guide on How to Be Functional With the Dysfunctional Disease of Addiction.

The book is described as “a practical guide on how to effectively live and cope with the dysfunctional, lifelong disease of addiction.”

In it, he describes himself as an “ex-professional addict… with over eighteen years of use and abuse experience.” He says his “passion” is to help addicted clients successfully move through the various “stages of change to prevent their deaths”.

Daniel Christopher Hyden, the man suspected of drunkenly driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating July 4 in a New York park, was a substance abuse counsellor and author ( New York Police Department )

At least three people were killed and around seven others were injured after Hyden allegedly drove his gray F-150 on a sidewalk and crashed into a Corlears Hook Park on the Lower East Side, barreling into one group who were having a barbecue for the occasion.

Many families were inside the park at the time of the crash celebrating together, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Thursday night.

Officials say that 11 people were struck in the incident, including four who became trapped under the car. At the scene, two people were pronounced dead before a third died overnight, local reports say.

Authorities suspect that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash ( CBS New York )

Police say that a 59-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, and an unidentified woman were the three people who have been pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition after the devastating crash, while other victims, whose ages range between 11-years-old and 38-years-old are said by police to be in stable condition.

At the police’s press conference, officials reported at the time a total of nine patients and two deaths. However, senior law enforcement officials announced moments later that a third death was reported and a 10th patient had walked into a hospital with facial injuries, NBC New York reported.

Authorities do not believe that the incident appears to be an act of terrorism, but rather that it could have been alcohol-related. However, investigators have yet to confirm this.

Three people have died following the car crash during July 4 celebrations ( CBS New York )

“Responding officers who did arrive on the scene did smell some alcohol, but we are still in the process of doing testing,” Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD chief of department said.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, said the crowd in the park that the driver drove into was celebrating Independence Day “like so many New Yorkers and Americans are doing right now.”

"It appears as though at this time, based on preliminary investigation, that the driver was under the influence," Adams said. "This is extremely early. We’re going to conduct a thorough investigation."

After the crash, the New York City Fire Department said their crews arrived on the scene within three-and-a-half minutes and lifted the vehicle off the victims.

Mayor Eric Adams arrives on scene after the crash on the Lower East Side ( CBS New York )

“We believe, initially, that there were people who were there at the scene who grabbed the driver, removed the driver, and made sure the driver didn’t leave until first responders made it to the scene," Maddrey said.

One witness in the park said the victims were enjoying a barbecue in the park before the driver plowed into the park, they told The New York Post.

Another distressed witness told the outlet that they “can’t get the screaming out of my head.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. The Independent has contacted the NYPD for further information.