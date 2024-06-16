The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two people were shot dead and multiple were hurt when gunfire erupted at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas.

Around 10.50pm Saturday, two groups got into an altercation in Old Settlers Park when the shooting started, according to Round Rock police.

There was no word on what led to the shooting.

Two people were killed in the incident and multiple people were taken to the hospital, police said. The victims, who have not been identified, were not part of the groups fighting.

Police and firefighters at the scene helped provide aid and Rock Rock Police Allen Banks applauded their efforts.

“I’d like to thank the police officers and the Fire Department for their quick actions,” he said. “I have no doubt that their quick actions in rendering aid to the victims saved lives.”

The people involved in the shooting fled and no arrests have been made in the case, Banks said.

“It is unfortunate that we were here celebrating a wonderful event and we have a tragedy that happens,” he said. “My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victims. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased.”

The event was billed as a free family gathering, according to CBS Austin. Performers at the concert included DJ Hella Yella and Paula Wall. Wall posted on Facebook after the shooting saying “ Prayers up for Round Rock! This truly hurts my heart.”