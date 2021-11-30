Jury selection to start in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who shot Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter has pleaded not guilty to both first and second degree manslaughter charges

Nathan Layne
Tuesday 30 November 2021 15:50
Minnesota legal experts weigh in ahead of Kim Potter trial

Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose April death sparked protests in a state already on edge over George Floyd’s killing.

Kimberly Potter, who was a police officer in the city of Brooklyn Center just north of Minneapolis, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Her lawyers have said Potter, 49, mistakenly used her handgun instead of her stun gun in the death of Mr Wright, a 20-year-old shot during a traffic stop.

Her lawyers also have accused the prosecution of disregarding the conduct of Mr Wright, who they said resisted arrest and attempted to drive away. Ms Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force, resigned after the incident.

Mr Wright’s shooting occurred only a few miles (km) from the courthouse where Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in April of murder in the death of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, during an arrest in May 2020.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked demonstrations in many US cities last year against police brutality and racism. Mr Wright’s shooting triggered several nights of demonstrations in Brooklyn Center, with many viewing the incident as yet another example of police violence against Black Americans.

Mr Wright was pulled over by police because he had an air freshener hanging from his car’s rearview mirror and the licence plate tabs had expired. In addition to Ms Potter, two other officers were on the scene as they attempted to detain Mr Wright after finding that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a misdemeanour weapons violation.

Ms Potter can be heard on police body camera video shouting “I’ll tase you,” while pointing her handgun at Mr Wright. He was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel after struggling to get away from the grip of another officer. Ms Potter then shot Mr Wright in the chest.

Seconds after firing, she said she grabbed the wrong gun, adding, “I’m going to go to prison,” according to an amended criminal complaint submitted to the court in September.

Jury selection is expected to take about a week. Opening statements are slated to start 8 December Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu has ordered the jury fully sequestered once deliberations begin.

In Minnesota, the maximum sentences for first- and second-degree manslaughter are 15 years and 10 years, respectively.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in