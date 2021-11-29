Jussie Smollett arrives at court for trial of alleged fake attack

Jussie Smollett has arrived at court in Chicago to stand trial for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack that he later reported to law enforcement.

A large gathering of press and supporters had gathered outside the courtroom for trial as Mr Smollett arrived alongside seven members of his family.

Mr Smollett faces charges of felony disorderly conduct for the supposed fake attack that occurred in January 2019. He was indicted last year on six counts by a grand jury, all of which were connected to alleged lies to law enforcement about the attack.

Mr Smollett has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was initially charged with 16 counts, but they were all dropped by the prosecutor’s office in March 2019.

Six new charges were announced after a special prosecutor presented the case to a grand jury.

Mr Smollett initially claimed that two white men had attacked him at 2am on a cold night, shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him, and pouring what he thought was bleach over him.

But two men who are not white – brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo – later claimed that the attack had been staged. They said Mr Smollett had paid them to conduct the stunt, prompting Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx to bring the initial charges. The brothers are expected to testify at the trial.

The trial was delayed by the pandemic but jury selection has now been cleared to start. Mr Smollett could go to prison for three years if he’s convicted on all charges.