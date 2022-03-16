Actor Jussie Smollett is to be released from jail on bond as he appeals his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett was given a 150-day prison last week and ordered to pay $140,000 in fines and restitution stemming from his December conviction.

But now the First District Court of Appeals has ruled that Smollett should be released after just six days as his legal team appeals the sentence of Cook County Judge James Linn.