Jussie Smollett trial: Actor’s attorney insists attack was no hoax as jury starts deliberating

‘Empire’ actor has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts in Chicago case

Alex Woodward
New York
Thursday 09 December 2021 01:21
State Rests Case In Jussie Smollett Trial After Star Witnesses

A jury in Chicago has ended its first day of deliberations following prosecutors’ arguments that actor Jussie Smollett lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime.

Deliberations began on Wednesday following a one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Mr Smollett – who is Black and gay – recruited him to stage an attack in January 2019, while his defence attorneys have argued that the Empire actor was the victim of a real homophobic assault.

Mr Smollett faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, punishable by up to three years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jurors concluded their first day of deliberations following roughly two and a half hours on Wednesday and will return to the courthouse on Thursday morning.

The trial’s closing arguments followed the Empire actor’s testimony in his own defence in which he denied any wrongdoing, arguing that “there was no hoax” involved and that Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo – two acquaintances from the programme that prosecutors claim were paid to stage the attack to attract media attention for Mr Smollett – are “liars”.

Mr Smollett’s attorneys argued that the brothers launched a real homophobic attack against Mr Smollett and fabricated a story against him.

The brothers testified that they were paid $3,500 to meet Mr Smollett outside his apartment at 2am on 29 January 2019 and yell slurs and “MAGA” – in reference to former president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again Slogan” – and throw fake punches, pour bleach on him and place a noose around his neck.

“He was hoping the Osundairo brothers would not cooperate with the police,” said prosecutor Dan Webb, who accused Mr Smollett of lying under oath in his closing arguments in the case. “He got exposed, and now we’re in a trial. That’s what happened.”

Defence attorney Nenye Uche sought to discredit the brothers, arguing that they were out to exploit Mr Smollett for his money and their own fame.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in