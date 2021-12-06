Justice Department closes Emmett Till lynching investigation without new charges

The Department of Justice has closed its re-investigation of the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till without filing any new charges, according to officials.

Mr Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was viciously tortured and shot for allegedly whistling and making sexual advances towards a white woman named Carolyn Bryant in Money, Mississippi.

Authorities re-opened the case three years ago when a historian’s new book seemed to contradict key parts of the original record of what happened in the brutal killing.

More details to come in this breaking news story...