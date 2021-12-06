Justice Department closes Emmett Till lynching investigation without new charges
The teenager’s brutal killing inspired a generation of civil rights activists
The Department of Justice has closed its re-investigation of the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till without filing any new charges, according to officials.
Mr Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was viciously tortured and shot for allegedly whistling and making sexual advances towards a white woman named Carolyn Bryant in Money, Mississippi.
Authorities re-opened the case three years ago when a historian’s new book seemed to contradict key parts of the original record of what happened in the brutal killing.
More details to come in this breaking news story...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.