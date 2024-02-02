The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of beheading his father and posting a disturbing video online showing the severed head broke inside a military facility to “try and mobilise the National Guard” before he was arrested, federal authorities have revealed.

Justin Mohn, 32, is facing charges of first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after he allegedly shot and beheaded his 68-year-old father Michael Mohn, a federal employee, and publicized it in a 14-minute YouTube video exposing his hostility towards the American government. The victim’s corpse and head, which was wrapped in plastic, were found by his wife in the bathroom of their home in Bucks County‘s Middletown Township on Tuesday night.

Mr Mohn was arrested at a military base in Fort Indiantown Gap, about 100 miles away from the crime scene, shortly after his mother made the gruesome discovery and ran to a neighbour’s house to phone police, officials with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI revealed on Friday.

According to authorities, Mr Mohn drove to the facility in an attempt to mobilise the National Guard to raise arms and overthrow the federal government. Mr Mohn allegedly drove past a barricade, jumped a fence to gain access inside the base and was carrying a loaded 9mm weapon before he was captured.

The gun was legally purchased the day before Mr Mohn allegedly killed his father, police said, and he had volutarily surrendered his legal marijuana card mere days before in order to become eligible. The FBI said that the level of Mr Mohn’s planning show that he was “in a clear state o mind” when he allegedly carried out the attack, and noted that the suspect had no known history of mental illness.

However, officials declined to answer questions about calls made by neighbours regarding their concern for Mr Mohn’s behaviour.

It also emerged during the presser that Mr Mohn’s former employer had tried to flag his erratic behaviour to local police last year. Officials said they could not proceed with an investigation because the employer was “seeking legal advice” on how to terminate Mr Mohn.

Officials also discussed the extreme ideas that Mr Mohn encouraged in the video, which remained online for six hours and was seen more than 5,000 times before it was taken down. The video, captioned “Mohn’s militia, a call for American Patriots,” reportedly showed Mr Mohn ranting about the government, the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ people, and giving out instructions to “kill federal employees.

Mr Mohn reportedly said that IRS, FBI, courthouse, Border Patrol and US Marshals staff should be “tortured for information” and assassinated, police said. He went on to leak personal information about an local judge, whose name was not released by authorities during the press conference.

He also said his father, a veteran engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers employee Philadelphia District, was “going to hell” for being a traitor to America. Police said it appeared Mohn was reading from a script as he railed about the government.

Michael Mohn’s wife, Denice Mohn, arrived home and found the body about 7 pm Tuesday. Responding officers found Mohn’s body in the first-floor bathroom and his head inside a plastic bag in a kitchen pot placed in a first-floor bedroom, according to a police affidavit.

Officers said they found bloody rubber gloves in a bedroom on the second floor. Denice Mohn said her husband’s white Toyota Corolla and her son were both missing.

Mr Mohn was driving his father’s car when police took him into custody without incident.

Mohn, who also was arrested on a weapons possession charge, was arraigned early Wednesday and held without bail.

He is scheduled for a hearing on 8 February.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.