Ex-Riverdale actor murdered his mother then planned to kill Justin Trudeau

Former child star Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 15 June 2022 15:48
<p>Ryan Grantham has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of his mother in court</p>

(CBC)

A former Riverdale actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in British Columbia planned to drive to Ottawa to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prosecutors say.

The details emerged when Ryan Grantham, 24, appeared in court this week for sentencing for the murder of Barbara Waite in April 2020, CBC reported.

Grantham, who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in March, admitted shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their townhouse in Squamish, north of Vancouver.

The next day, the former child star packed a car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a Google map with directions to Mr Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage residence, prosecutors told the court.

Developing story: More to come

