Mississippi wife accused of shooting husband dead on Facebook Live

A Mississippi woman has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her husband in front of her children during a Facebook Live.

Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, was taken into custody after deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 7.40am on Saturday (25 March).

The department said in a statement that upon arriving at the residence on the 500 block of Green Tree Drive, they found Ms Brown’s husband Jeremy Brown, who sustained a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 9mm handgun was recovered from the residence.

Ms Brown has been charged with murder. She is being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in court.

According to law enforcement, the incident was captured on Facebook Live.

The violence unfolded during an argument between the couple, according to The Daily Beast.

The outlet reports that Ms Brown was complaining about her husband’s behaviour on camera when he went inside the residence.

As the couple got physical, the screen went black but the audio was still working, with the shot being heard on video.

The Browns’ children then reportedly yelled “Daddy!,” as Ms Brown allegedly screamed for help because “the gun went off.”

“There was a history of domestic violence between BROWN and the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said in a statement on Saturday.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable.”