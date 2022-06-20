Boyfriend in fatal cycling love triangle slams ‘misleading’ police report

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.

Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.

Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.

But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since then.

Ms Armstrong went on the run after allegedly shooting Ms Wilson in her friend’s apartment in Austin, Texas, on 11 May, according to police.

That day, Mr Strickland told investigators he picked Ms Wilson up on his motorcycle and the pair went a swim at the Deep Eddy Pool public swimming pool.

Mr Strickland said he dropped Ms Wilson off at her friend’s home in Maple Avenue at around 8.30pm.

According to law enforcement, Ms Armstrong was secretly using cycling app Strava to track the pair’s movements.

A neighbour’s surveillance camera captured a dark-coloured SUV that matched a vehicle belonging to Ms Armstrong pull up at the house one minute after Ms Wilson was dropped off.

Kaitlin Armstrong was last seen on 18 May being dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. (US Marshalls)

According to a police affidavit, a friend of Ms Armstrong’s called police on 14 May to say that she was furious after learning of the “on again, off again” relationship in January.

Another caller told police Ms Armstrong “was shaking in anger” and had stated that she wanted to kill Ms Wilson.

Mr Strickland told The Sun that after he broke off the relationship with Ms Armstrong in October 2021, he met Ms Wilson through a cycling event in Austin.

He said he “clearly expressed” to Ms Armstrong that he was seeing other women.

He and Ms Armstrong later reconciled, partly due to the fact they were partners in several businesses.

“Mo and I communicated about twice a month (after that) and I think it was skewed in a very misleading way in the affidavit,” he said.

Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson was an up and coming star of the tight knit gravel racing cycling community (Instagram)

Ms Armstrong was brought in for questioning by police on 12 May, but was released on a technicality and allegedly fled the state the next day.

She flew from from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on 14 May, before boarding a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, according to authorities.

Ms Armstrong was last seen on 18 May being dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A warrant for her arrest was issued the next day, and the US Marshals have since upgraded the investigation to major case status and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Mr Strickland told The Sun he had “no indication” that his girlfriend could have been capable of killing someone.

“I would say she is one of the least volatile people I have ever met and that’s why it’s so absolutely shocking.

“She had sides to her personality that I don’t think she shared with anybody.”

The Independent has attempted to reach Mr Strickland for comment.

Unconfirmed reports suggested Ms Armstrong may have stayed at the remote Camp Haven retreat near Livingston Manor in upstate New York.