An arrest warrant has been issued by Texas police for the killing of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson amid revelations of a “love triangle” involving the 25-year-old.

Wilson was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas, where she had been due to compete in a race, according to Austin police.

She was transferred to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Austin police also said a “person of interest” had been identified.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong in connection with the 11 May shooting, theUS Marshals Service said.

She has not been seen since the attack on Wilson, a professional cyclist who reports suggest had recently entered a “relationship” with Ms Armstrong’s boyfriend and cyclist Colin Strickland, according to theAustin-AmericanStatesman.

Although he reportedly got back with Ms Armstrong, she was thought to have wanted to kill Wilson, the Statesman alleged.

Kaitlin Armstrong (US Marshals Service)

“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime,” Mr Strickland told the local newspaper. “I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable situation.”

A surveillance video allegedly showed a vehicle with a cycling rack on the roof stopping next to the home where Wilson was staying, It matched the description of a vehicle registered to Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong’s address, Cycling News reported.

Wilson was considered a rising star of women’s cycling and recently won the 222km Belgian Waffle Ride California. She was scheduled to take part in a race in Hico, Texas, on Saturday.