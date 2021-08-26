Two people are dead and another is injured after an early-morning shooting outside the county courthouse in Kankakee, Illinois.

Local police have several suspects in custody, and Kankakee mayor Christopher Curtis called the attack a “targeted incident.”

The scene of the shooting is now secure, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and none fired their weapons.

The city of Kankakee, a city of about 25,000 people 60 miles south of Chicago, has closed city buildings and schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

Aerial news footage of the site showed a cluster of police officers in the area, as well as what appears to a large blood stain on the pavement.