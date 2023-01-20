Four injured in shooting at Kansas City funeral home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, funeral home that left four people injured.

The victims were found inside the Elite Funeral Chapel, as well as in its parking lot and a neighbouring laundromat.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, KMBC reports, with one victim in critical condition and the other two in stable condition.

The fourth individual only had minor injuries, the station reports.

Police were called to the scene around 11.40am, Fox 4 reports.

Officials believe the violence broke out because of a dispute at a funeral, according to the station.

A preliminary investigation suggests no funeral chapel employees were among those harmed in the shooting.

The victims included three men and one woman, Major Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, told the Kansas City Star.

No suspects are in custody.

At the scene of the shooting, streets including Blue Ridge and Holiday Drive were blocked off, and a police helicopter circled over head.

Violence at funeral homes in the Kansas City area has caused funeral directors to carry guns and hire off-duty police officers for security.

Malcom Morris, owner of the Elite Funeral Chapel, told the Star in 2021 he avoids hosting funerals for homicide victims out of security concerns.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5227 or an anonymous tip line at 816-474-8477.