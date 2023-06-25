Three dead and five injured after Kansas City mass shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people were killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police Department officers responded to a scene at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue at 4.30am local time on 25 June to find three people dead. At least five other victims were taken to nearby hospitals with “non-life threatening injuries,” officials announced.

Police have not identified any suspects but remain “confident that there are many witnesses,” according to a police news release.

Family members have identified two of the victims as 22-year-old Nikko Manning and 27-year-old Camden Brown.

Including Sunday’s killings, there have been at least 97 homicides in Kansas City this year, according to reports tracked by The Kansas City Star.

The incident follows another mass shooting in the city that left three people dead and two others injured outside a nightclub last month.

The latest shooting is the nation’s 326th mass shooting incident of 2023 and at least the fifth mass shooting of the weekend alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story