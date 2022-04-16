Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.

On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.

When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began shooting, hitting all three officers on the scene, officials say.

The officers shot back and killed the woman, police added.

The exact circumstances of the shooting, and the identities of those involved, remain undisclosed.

It is unclear if any body-camera footage exists.

All three deputies were taken to the hospital, including one via airlift. They are expected to make full recoveries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The Independent has reached out to the KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

“We just don’t know at this point the events that led up to it other than the vehicle was called in as suspicious. Deputies were following that lead and that’s when this occurred,” County Sheriff David Falletti told KSN.

Officers from the Arkansas City Police, Winfield Police, and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene assisting with the investigation.

The KBI is overseeing the investigation, and will present any findings to the Cowley County Attorney.

“It didn’t really surprise me at the same time because lately a lot of things have been happening in this area and Ark City,” local resident Hector Perez added in KSN.

“And I grew up around here. So it’s like, you know, just another one. You know what I’m saying?”

Neighbouring police departments sent messages of support to the injured deputies.