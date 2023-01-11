Black teen killed by homeowner who claimed he was trying to break into cars

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The fatal shooting of a Black teenager in Washington DC over the weekend has sparked public anger.

According to the police, 13-year-old Karon Blake was found on Saturday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was allegedly shot by a local resident who claimed Karon was breaking into cars in the area.

A police report said the resident “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles”.

“The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim,” it added.

Karon was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

While the shooter’s identity has not been made public, police and the US Attorney’s Office said an investigation was underway.

Karon’s death has sparked anger in the community that has demanded justice for the teenager.

Around 300 people gathered at a community meeting on Tuesday night near Brookland Middle School, where Karon was a student.

“I didn’t know you could just kill somebody over property damage. That’s just crazy,” Sean Long, the teen’s grandfather, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Assistant police chief Morgan Kane of the DC police told the gathering that while the investigation is ongoing, the details of the suspect cannot be shared.

“We want the same thing you want,” the official said.

“We want to find out what happened and whatever chips fall, they fall.”

“I don’t see why you are protecting his name,” resident Tracey Lucas said.

“Knowing who the killer is does not breach this investigation.”

The community gathering also made calls demanding to know where the mayor was.

DC mayor Muriel Bowser has been regarded by Black Lives Matter and other activist groups as a staunch police defender.