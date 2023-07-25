Arizona firefighter, 18, accused of starting blazes due to boredom

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Arizona firefighter has been arrested for allegedly starting a series of fires in recent weeks.

Eighteen-year-old Karson Nutter is accused of setting eight blazes in Yavapai County and Coconino Count since mid-June. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday that officials investigating the arsons noted that Mr Nutter provided “deceptive and misleading information” when interviewed.

The department said Mr Nutter has since confessed to being directly involved in at least seven of the fires — some of which were wildfires. When asked why he decided to start the blazes, Mr Nutter reportedly told investigators that one of his motives was boredom.

“During his confession, Nutter stated that his motives in setting these fires ranged from boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill, and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being ‘ugly,’” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The locations of the fires include a Mobil gas station in the census-designated area of Ash Fork, where Mr Nutter worked as a firefighter.

The Yavapai County cemetery, local police said, was set ablaze twice.

Karson Nutter, 18, is facing three counts of arson, aggravated criminal damage for defacing a burial property, and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement (YVSO)

In Coconino County, two abandoned houses burned down, while two wildfires were reported on Forrest Service Road 124.

Mr Nutter is facing three counts of arson, aggravated criminal damage for defacing a burial property, and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

Mr Karson has been tied to eight fires in Yavapai and Coconino counties (YVSO)

The suspect reportedly told police that he started some of the fires out of boredom (YCSO)

He is being held at Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond was set at $2m.

Mr Nutter is expected to face more charges in Coconino County.