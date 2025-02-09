The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two people have been charged in the death of a Fort Campbell soldier who was stabbed nearly 70 times last year.

Police confirmed the news on Saturday.

Sofia Rodas, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Katia Dueñas Aguilar, 23, the Clarksville Police Department said in a news release.

Aguilar’s body was found in her home in the Tennessee city of Clarksville in May.Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, Aguilar’s husband, has been charged with tampering with evidence in her death.

Both Salinas Cruz, 40, and Rodas had been held on unrelated federal charges, and they were extradited to Clarksville on Friday, police said. Their lawyers in their federal cases did not immediately return calls on Saturday.

The details related to the charges were not immediately available.

Dueñas Aguilar, of Mesquite Texas, enlisted in the Army in 2018 and a year later came to Fort Campbell, on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. She was a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

Her family and The League of United Latin American Citizens offered a reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Clarksville Police and Army criminal investigators are working together on the investigation.

She had a four-year-old son.

An autopsy report from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office said Dueñas Aguilar suffered 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide as a result of sharp-force injuries of the neck.