Mother and boyfriend charged after her two sons escape Milwaukee ‘horror’ house

A Wisconsin mother and her boyfriend are facing felony charges of child neglect and false imprisonment after her two sons were allegedly locked in the “horror” home for years.

Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, were arrested after her two sons aged seven and nine were seen running down a suburban Milwaukee street naked and covered in blood and faeces on 13 July.

Neighbours contacted authorities after they saw a woman “violently drag” the two boys back into the house, according to WJDT.

The children “were acting like cavemen, like they had never seen the sun before,” one neighbour told the CBS affiliate station.

Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department said they discovered “a terrible hoarding situation” when they entered the home on South 71st St.

Ms Koch allegedly “began putting a diaper on a child”.

Ms Koch has been charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanors of child neglect and false imprisonment. Mr Manke is charged with four felony counts, according to WDJT.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Davis said the children had been “essentially confined to their room for much of their lives” during a court hearing on Monday.

“It’s really terrible; it’s like something out of a horror movie,” Ms Davis said.

The children’s bedroom door was locked from the outside with a latch, and the windows were boarded shut, she said.

“I have finally been able to view videos and photographs of the home and I can tell you that almost every inch of their walls was covered in human faeces.”