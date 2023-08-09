Missing California teen’s car found in Santa Cruz Mountains

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A car belonging to a missing Saratoga teenager has been found in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains just 15 miles from her home.

Katherine “Katie” Schneider, 17, was last seen on 5 July leaving home in her white 2019 Honda Accord.

On Monday, investigators with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office found Ms Schneider’s car abandoned on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park.

“The vehicle was unoccupied,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Just a day earlier, Ms Schneider’s mother Nola Schneider pleaded for help finding her “shy, introverted” daughter.

“As a family, we know Katie to be so much more than a pretty face,” Nola Schneider wrote on Instagram.

“Please reach out to us if you know anything that might suggest her whereabouts. Much love.”

The mother has not posted since the teen’s car was found, but the family shared a post on their Instagram page called “Find Katie Schneider.”

“The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has successfully located the Honda Accord. However, they are still working to locate Katie. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Ms Schneider’s family has said the teen did not have any money or ID with her when she vanished over a month ago.

Katie Schneider has been missing since 5 July. Her car was found on Monday (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office found Katie Schneider’s car abandoned on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

“We think she didn’t expect to be gone for long,” the teen’s family wrote.

“She left without informing us of her plans, and left her belongings behind, making it incredibly challenging for us to locate or establish communication with her.

“I am missing my daughter so much.

“If you have any information that may be helpful please contact us.”

Her mother has posted several photos of the teen on Instagram, including one of Katie with her sister on a beach just days before she disappeared.

Katie Schneider’s mother Nola pleaded for help trying to find her “shy” daughter (Nola Schneider/Instagram)

“We reported Katie’s disappearance immediately to law enforcement and have subsequently followed their guidance and direction,” she posted on social media Saturday.

“We continue to work closely with law enforcement and have delayed going public in part because we wished to honor their efforts to find Katie.

“At the same time, because Katie is a shy, introverted child, we have tried to protect her privacy, and to do whatever we can to find her.”

“Keep calling out to you...please come home...please show me where you are, my baby....”

When the teen was reported missing in July, police immediately launched a search and released a photo of her as well as a photo of her Honda which has since been found.

Ms Schneider has blue eyes and straight blonde hair that reaches to the middle of her back. She is 5’5”, and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ms Schneider’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500.