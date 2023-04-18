Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It was a Saturday night and a group of friends were going to visit another friend.

One of them would end up dead – the latest victim of a random act of gun violence in America.

Kaylin Gillis, 20, was fatally shot all because the group took a wrong turn and ended up in the wrong driveway of the wrong home.

And because the homeowner Kevin Monahan allegedly decided to grab a firearm and open fire on the vehicle.

Mr Monahan, 65, is now behind bars charged with the 20-year-old’s murder while her family and friends have been left to grieve the life tragically stolen.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

The shooting

Gillis was travelling in a car with three friends when they made a wrong turn looking for a friend’s house in Hebron, rural upstate New York, on Saturday night (15 April).

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a press conference on Monday (17 April) that the group accidentally drove into the driveway of Mr Monahan’s home.

At that point, the 65-year-old allegedly came out onto his front porch and opened fire on the vehicle.

“It’s a very rural area with dirt roads. It’s easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realised their mistake and were leaving, when Mr Monahan came out and fired two shots,” the sheriff said.

Police said Mr Monahan fired two shots – one of which struck Gillis inside the vehicle.

Due to the lack of cellphone reception in the remote area where the shooting took place, the group drove five miles to the neighbouring town of Salem to call 911.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene but Gillis was pronunced dead from her injuries.

The suspect

Mr Monahan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder – after a brief standoff with police.

Sheriff Murphy said that officers responded to his property following the fatal shooting but Mr Monahan was uncooperative and refused to come out of his home to speak to police.

Members of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team were called to the address where – after several hours – they were able to take him into custody.

He was booked into the Warren County Jail on the charges.

Kevin Monahan is charged with Kaylin Gillis’ murder (Warren County Jail)

The sheriff said that there was no reason for Mr Monahan to feel threatened by the group of friends, who are not thought to have even exited the vehicle or had any interaction with the shooter before he opened fire.

“There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr Monahan to feel threatened,” he said.

“This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it,” the sheriff said.

Tributes pour in for victim

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help pay for funeral expenses had topped $65,000 as of Tuesday morning (18 April).

“Kaylin just turned 20-years-old. She was traveling with friends when they mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. As they were leaving in the vehicle, the homeowner opened fire upon their car and Kaylin was struck and killed,” it reads.

“On behalf of the Gillis family, we would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and prayers as they embark on this incredibly difficult journey of grief and healing. The dollars raised through this fund will go directly to the Gillis family for use toward Kaylin’s funeral expenses and any immediate financial needs.

“Again, thank you for your support of this incredible family. Your kindness, prayers and love are felt by the Gillis family and everyone in the community that has suffered this tragic loss.”

Kaylin Gillis was killed in New York state on Saturday (Facebook)

Several people also took to social media to pay tribute to Gillis.

Several family members and Gillis’ boyfriend changed their social media profile photos to images of the 20-year-old.

“Gone way to soon...rest in the sweetest peace Kaylin i hope you relaxing with Uncle Brian and our other family members up there. Family means everything to me and anything helps. I know her parents and sisters along with our entire family greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share this!” one family member posted on Facebook.

“Rest in Peace my baby girl. Daddy loves you so much,” her father wrote.

Schuylerville Varsity Cheerleading paid tribute to the former cheerleader saying “we lost one of our alumni in a horrific incident”.

“Kaylin graduated from Schuylerville in 2021. She was such a sweet girl, with a kind heart and big smile. She was always laughing. Rest easy sweet girl, our hearts are broken,” the cheer group wrote.

A familiar story

The fatal shooting of the 20-year-old in New York shares eerily similar circumstances with the shooting of a Black teenager in Missouri.

Just two days before Gillis was shot dead by a homeowner for turning onto the wrong driveway, Ralph Yarl was shot in the head by a homeowner when he got the wrong house.

The 16-year-old high school junior had gone to collect his siblings from a friend’s house on 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, on the evening of 13 April, according to Kansas City Police.

Police said that the teenager got muddled up with the address and went to a home on 115th Street by mistake.

Ralph Yarl was shot by a white homeowner on Thursday (AP)

There, Ralph allegedly rang the doorbell and the white homeowner Andrew Lester, 84, opened fire on him through a glass screen door using a .32 caliber revolver.

Ralph was shot twice – once in the head and once in the arm.

Following the shooting, Ralph managed to stumble away to some other homes in the neighbourhood to get help and was rushed to hospital.

On Sunday (16 April), Ralph was released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Mr Lester was finally charged the following day with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

In the Missouri case, prosecutors said “there was a racial component to the case” but have provided no further details.

Ralph’s shooting – which marks the latest in a constantly-growing number of shootings of Black people in America – sparked protests in the city over the weekend demanding justice for Ralph and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities.