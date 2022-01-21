Fatal motorcycle crash covered live by local news network leaves anchor stunned

A horrific accident that resulted in the death of a speeding motorcyclist being chased by the Los Angeles police department elicited a stunned reaction from the anchor of a local CBS station that aired the footage live.

Amy Johnson, an anchor of the KCAL-TV station, was left shocked by the disturbing visuals.

The unidentified motorcyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, California at about 1pm on Thursday, police said.

He was hit by a car turning left at an intersection.

Ms Johnson, following the aerial pursuit live on air, cupped her hands around her face in shock when the accident unfolded.

“Oh my gosh! We have just seen — sorry, we just saw that motorcycle crash into a car there at the intersection,” she said after gaining composure.

LAPD spokesman Bruce Borihanh told the New York Post that after running the licence plate number, it was revealed that the man had stolen the motorcycle.

The police had called on an LAPD helicopter to track the motorcyclist but was not chasing the biker on the ground, said Mr Borihanh.

“There were some statements made that we were in pursuit of this motorcycle. I just want to make it very clear, at no time were we in pursuit,” LAPD Captain Andy Neiman told reporters.

Reports said two others were also injured in the crash but were in stable condition.

“There was something that alerted the undercover officers, they ran motorcycle licence and it came back as a confirmed stolen,” Mr Neiman said.

“When officers attempted to pull the motorcyclist over in a nearby parking lot, he bolted from the scene. When he fled, a decision was made by the supervisors and the incident commanders that we would not pursue this motorcycle,” he added.

“It’s a very sad day here. Just another example of how reckless driving – regardless of who it is – causes death.”