Bodycam released in Orlando shooting that killed child and reporter on the scene

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has released the body camera footage of the arrest of Keith Moses, the 19-year-old man suspected of shooting five people, killing three of them, in Pine Hills outside of Orlando.

The sheriff’s office has said that Mr Moses has been charged with one count of murder but added that they’re confident additional homicide charges will come.

The victims have been identified as Nathacha Augustin, 38, T’yonna Major, 9, and Dylan Lyons, 24.

Two others were injured – T’yonna’s mother and Mr Lyons’s colleague.

Ms Augustin was shot dead in a car at around 11am on Wednesday. A news crew from the local TV station Spectrum News 13 later arrived at the scene to report on the killing when Mr Moses returned to the area at 4.05pm, killing Mr Lyons, a reporter for the TV station, and wounding his videographer.

Mr Moses allegedly fled the area, going into a house and shooting the nine-year-old and her mother.

“This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons,” the department tweeted as they published the footage just after 4pm on Thursday.

✕ Bodycam video shows arrested of suspect in deadly Pine Hills shootings

The footage shows the armed officers exiting their police vehicle and aiming their firearms at Mr Moses as he walks down the street. He raises his hands and is forced to the ground by the police. He starts to yell “they are killing me” as the officers work to place him in handcuffs.

The gunman is surrounded by several officers with him on the ground. One officer holds him down and Mr Moses starts to yell that he can’t breathe. At one point, police try to make him sit upright.

One officer says Mr Moses may be on drugs. The suspect yells at the officer to let him go and that he’s unable to breathe as an officer removes a gun from his pants.

“It’s still hot,” an officer says.

His previous criminal history includes firearms violations, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft.

“The suspect is not saying much right now,” Orange County sheriff John Mina said during a press conference earlier this week.

Of the shooting of the reporter and the photojournalist, the sheriff said “it is unclear if he knew they were news media or not.”

“We’re still trying to work all of that out. That vehicle was almost exactly in the same spot as the vehicle from the homicide this morning. So it’s unclear why exactly they were targeted,” he said. “I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I work closely with all of you... no one in our community – not a mother, not a nine-year-old, certainly not news professionals – should become the victim of gun violence.”

The sheriff said that the suspect “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the nine-year-old”.