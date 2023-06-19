Four victims killed in Father’s Day mass shooting at home in Kellogg, Idaho

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been killed in a horrific Father’s Day mass shooting at a home in Kellogg, Idaho, with a 31-year-old suspected gunman now in police custody.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a home in the city of Kellogg on Sunday evening.

Officers arrived at the multi-dwelling units on Brown Avenue behind Mountain View Congregational Church at around 7.30pm where they discovered four victims suffering gunshot wounds.

All four were dead on arrival.

A suspected gunman was detained and police reassured the community that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Details about the victims, the suspect and the shooting remain scant at this time.

The Idaho State Police said that a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting, KXLY-TV reported.

A neighbour told the local outlet that they believed the shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbours.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the violence but said that they will release more details as the investigation continues.

The Kellogg Police Department and Idaho State Police are leading the investigation.

Police on the scene of the mass shooting in Kellogg, Idaho (KXLY)

Kellogg is a small town in Idaho’s Silver Valley, east of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

The incident marks just one of a string of mass shootings and acts of gun violence to rock the US over the weekend as people gathered for Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebrations.

Over in Willowbrook, Illinois, gunfire broke out at a Juneteenth event on Sunday, leaving one person dead and at least 22 others injured. No suspects have been arrested in that case.

Meanwhile, a state trooper was shot dead in Pennsylvania by a gunman who went on a shooting rampage across multiple sites – before being killed in a shootout.

The deadly weekend comes after President Joe Biden issued a fresh appeal to Congress to pass a new assault weapons ban on Friday – as he said that the US has “reached a tipping point” in the fight against gun violence.

“Whether you’re Democrats or Republicans we all want families to be safe. We all want to drop them off at a house of worship, a mall, a movie, a school door without worrying that it’s the last time we’re going to see them,” he said at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut.

“We all want our kids to have the freedom to learn, to read and to write instead of learning how to duck and cover in a classroom. And above all, we all agree we are not finished. We are not finished. We are not finished.”