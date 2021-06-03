Video shows student graduating hours before she was shot dead

Video of a high school student graduating hours before she was tragically shot dead has emerged.

Kennedy Hobbs, 18, died after being hit with three bullets at a gas station in Jackson, Mississippi at roughly 10.45 pm at a local branch of Texaco.

According to her family, her boyfriend had been shot dead nearby in April. It is not known if the two shootings are connected. Witnesses of the shooting have been questioned by police.

No information is known about the killer’s relationship to Hobbs or any potential motive. No names of any potential suspects have been made public.

Her graduation from Murrah High School was live-streamed on Facebook by the Jackson Public School District.

In a statement, the district’s superintendent Dr Errick Greene said, “A loss of a younger person, especially just after she’s graduated, it’s really tough.”

“My heart goes out to her immediate family, to her mom, to her family to her friends, her fellow graduates.”

The victim’s uncle, William Edwards spoke to the local news outlet WAPT about his grief for his niece.

“I’ve never felt this way and I’m trying to understand it, but at this point, it’s hard to process.”

According to the New York Post, Jackson has a record number of gun deaths in 2021 and current data shows that 2021 could be even higher. The tally as of two months ago was 50 causalities.