A Kentucky woman was arrested after police found dismembered body parts partially cooked in her home.

The gruesome discovery was made by a man who had been hired to work on Trudy Fields’ home in Mount Olivet on Wednesday.

When the worker arrived at the property he couldn’t find the homeowner but then came across a dismembered body in the backyard, authorities said. At first, he thought the remains were Fields’ and called the Kentucky State Police.

Officers attended the property and found a woman’s body on a blood-stained mattress. Troopers then spotted a second blood-stained mattress that had been dragged toward the back of the house, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, citing an incident report.

After discovering another woman inside the house, troopers attempted to speak with her, but she allegedly refused to acknowledge them or allow them entry, forcing them to procure search warrants.

“Units responded and found a dead female in the backyard,” KSP Trooper David Jones said in an arrest citation. “Tried to make contact with somebody at the house. The house was locked up. They backed up, set up a perimeter. We had other units respond. Ended up getting a search warrant for the residence.”

At approximately 11pm, members of the KSP’s Special Response Team found Fields, 32, alone in the house. Police gave her multiple commands to leave her home, but Fields allegedly refused to comply, according to an arrest document.

SRT members were eventually forced to remove Fields from her home, but they reportedly did so without incident. After taking her into custody, troopers discovered that parts had been removed from the body outside and were stuffed into a folded-up mattress.

When troopers finally took Fields into custody, she had blood on her face, hands, and clothing. They entered her house and reportedly found a stainless steel pot contained body parts that appeared to have been cooked in an oven. Troopers noted in their findings that the pot was hot to the touch.

Police have not publicly identified the remains.

The construction worker who discovered the body told troopers that Fields had been on the property during one of his previous visits and had been “casting spells on them and was being confrontational”.

Fields has been charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, and may face additional charges relating to the incident. She is currently being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center. Her arrangement is scheduled for Monday.