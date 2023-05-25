Kentucky man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate for eating last Hot Pocket

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kentucky man allegedly shot his roommate in the backside after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket snack in the house.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says that the victim, who has not been named, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the bizarre incident.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree assault, police said. When he appeared in court on Monday Mr Williams pleaded not guilty, according to Louisville’s WAVE.

Clifton Williams accused of shooting roommate for eating last Hot Pocket (LMPD)

A police citation stated that a physical fight had first broken out over the fate of the frozen food.

“Mr Williams got mad he ate the last Hot Pocket,” the citation read, and allegedly “began throwing tiles at him.”

The victim tried to fight back and threatened Mr Williams before leaving the home.

Investigators claim that Mr Williams then got a gun and followed the victim outside where he shot him in the backside.

The victim travelled several blocks to get help and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mr Williams was released on a $7,500 bond and is due back in court on 30 May for a preliminary hearing in the case. He faces between five to 10 years if convicted of second-degree assault.

In Kentucky, that offence is charged if someone “intentionally causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.”